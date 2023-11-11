Sign up
Photo 1127
Photo 1127
Garden chrysanthemums......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th November 2023 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Bill Davidson
Beautiful.
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and tones! I would love to see your garden with all these beauties Jo.
November 11th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023
