Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1132
Window conservatory....
A test shot into the conservatory (to check my battery charger was charging properly). Sort of liked window reflections and blur. Put through 'impressions' filter Bfunky.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4450
photos
285
followers
163
following
310% complete
View this month »
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Latest from all albums
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
1131
2639
1132
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Taken
27th November 2023 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
reflections
,
conservatory
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice unearthly feel to this photo
November 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and well spotted!
November 27th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very creative
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close