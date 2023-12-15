Previous
Ivy berries.......... by ziggy77
Photo 1134

Ivy berries..........

15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very pretty!
December 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! fav
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise