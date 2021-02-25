Previous
Next
Lost in translation....... by ziggy77
Photo 2099

Lost in translation.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and artistic looking.
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise