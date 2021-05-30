Sign up
Photo 2122
Teeny tiny snail........
30th May 2021
30th May 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th May 2021 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Dear me! That's quite small
May 30th, 2021
Dawn
ace
It surely is tiny a nice shot
May 30th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Like a little jewel in the garden.
May 30th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture of such a tiny little one
May 30th, 2021
