Photo 2393
Yellow daisies.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
daisies
,
sooc
,
osteospermum
Shepherdman
Lovely DoF
July 16th, 2022
