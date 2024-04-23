Previous
Pink and Bashful~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Pink and Bashful~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Lou Ann ace
Oh so lovely.
April 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty!
April 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
