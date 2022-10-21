Sign up
Photo 2423
Raindrop adornments.........
Heavy rain today so just a quick shot. Trying to get my mojo back, life seems to be taking over at present, not much time for photography.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st October 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
