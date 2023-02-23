Sign up
Photo 2465
Osteospermum.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4236
photos
282
followers
135
following
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd February 2023 11:58am
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
osteospermum
,
african-daisy
Catriona Baker
Lovely colours composition and focus fav
As a newbie I get to ask dumb questions!!
do you call this soft focus?
February 23rd, 2023
As a newbie I get to ask dumb questions!!
do you call this soft focus?