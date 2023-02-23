Previous
Osteospermum....... by ziggy77
Photo 2465

Osteospermum.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Catriona Baker
Lovely colours composition and focus fav
As a newbie I get to ask dumb questions!!
do you call this soft focus?
February 23rd, 2023  
