Photo 2616
Ice cube diptych......
Before and after: sooc ice cube image and after faffing with mosaic effect. Heavy rain and wind - so bit of faffing after hospital CT scan appt.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
ice-cube-diptych
Peter Dulis
ace
so unique
November 2nd, 2023
