Chrysanthemums in the garden..... by ziggy77
Photo 2626

Chrysanthemums in the garden.....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Lesley
Very pretty
November 13th, 2023  
Diana
they are gorgeous, beautiful capture and colour.
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer
Well done. Great shot.
November 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely flowers and wonderful editing.
November 13th, 2023  
