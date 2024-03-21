Sign up
Photo 2719
Service Barge aptly named Snowdon...........
This service barge caught my attention, one because the guy was to cheerful and secondly it was aptly named Snowdon, and I live on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beverley
ace
Truly Awesomeness
March 26th, 2024
Heather
ace
This is so cool, Jo! Yes, I love that grin that he flashes for you! Fav
March 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha such fun to watch him and his cheeky grin !
March 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome!
March 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool, Jo!
March 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a fabulous grin!
March 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful presentation
March 26th, 2024
