Service Barge aptly named Snowdon...........

This service barge caught my attention, one because the guy was to cheerful and secondly it was aptly named Snowdon, and I live on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beverley ace
Truly Awesomeness
March 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
This is so cool, Jo! Yes, I love that grin that he flashes for you! Fav
March 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha such fun to watch him and his cheeky grin !
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome!
March 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool, Jo!
March 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a fabulous grin!
March 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful presentation
March 26th, 2024  
