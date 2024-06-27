Sign up
Previous
Photo 2794
Senetti after a shower ~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
5
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4643
photos
285
followers
167
following
765% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
senetti
,
rain-shower
Renee Salamon
ace
Love your calendar this month
June 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty.
June 27th, 2024
Brian
ace
Super on black.
June 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous.
June 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
June 27th, 2024
