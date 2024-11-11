Previous
Chrysanthemums~~~~~ by ziggy77
Chrysanthemums~~~~~

A few sprigs of Chrysanthemum have started to bloom in the garden. Love to see them at this time of year when most other plants have become dormant. I will get the odd flower now and then.

11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beverley
So pretty… a beautiful winter flower that’s lasts a long a time.
November 11th, 2024  
Jo
One of my favourite flowers and you’ve captured it so beautifully. Fab
November 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 11th, 2024  
gloria jones
Nice capture
November 11th, 2024  
Diana
Such a gorgeous colour, beautifully captured.
November 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
November 11th, 2024  
