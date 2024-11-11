Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Chrysanthemums~~~~~
A few sprigs of Chrysanthemum have started to bloom in the garden. Love to see them at this time of year when most other plants have become dormant. I will get the odd flower now and then.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
6
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Live in North Wales, UK.
4751
photos
288
followers
170
following
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th November 2024 10:57am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
chrysanthemums
Beverley
ace
So pretty… a beautiful winter flower that’s lasts a long a time.
November 11th, 2024
Jo
ace
One of my favourite flowers and you’ve captured it so beautifully. Fab
November 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
November 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous colour, beautifully captured.
November 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
November 11th, 2024
