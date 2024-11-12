Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1171
Playing......
Playing with camera movement.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4752
photos
288
followers
170
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Latest from all albums
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
1171
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th November 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
playing
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
,
lens-painting
Diana
ace
Beautiful abstract and tones.
November 12th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Loving the color combo. So pretty.
November 12th, 2024
Jo
ace
Beautiful. So delicate
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close