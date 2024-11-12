Sign up
Photo 2894
DSC_0215 icm wc
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4753
photos
288
followers
170
following
792% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th November 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chrysanthemums
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty.
November 12th, 2024
Dave
ace
beautiful movement
November 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! I love the coolers and patterns.
November 12th, 2024
