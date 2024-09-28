Previous
Fly away with Fellini by zilli
149 / 365

Fly away with Fellini

Sculpture at Fellini Museum, Rimini
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie
Love this
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise