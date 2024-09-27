Previous
Sphere within sphere by zilli
Sphere within sphere

Bronze sculpture by Arnaldo Pomodoro in Pesaro, Italy. More here: https://www.un.org/ungifts/sphere-within-sphere#:~:text=The%20sculpture%20was%20designed%20for,new%20world%20from%20the%20old.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Zilli~

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Chrissie
Wow! Great shot.
September 28th, 2024  
