Sadly, Not Long For This World by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sadly, Not Long For This World

This bird was badly injured and unable to walk or fly. The RSPCA and local animal rescue were unable to rescue her, so left for nature to take its course. She had a full stomach as the remains of her meal were just behind her.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is so sad. What a fabulous looking bird.
October 9th, 2023  
