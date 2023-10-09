Sign up
Photo 2711
Sadly, Not Long For This World
This bird was badly injured and unable to walk or fly. The RSPCA and local animal rescue were unable to rescue her, so left for nature to take its course. She had a full stomach as the remains of her meal were just behind her.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
sixws-144
,
ndao-19
,
ndao19
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is so sad. What a fabulous looking bird.
October 9th, 2023
