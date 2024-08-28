Sign up
Previous
Photo 3035
Noooooooooooooo. Too Early
The autumnal and Halloween crap is already out on display and Christmas crap is being got ready.
It's effing August for Pete's sake!!!
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
0
Tags
curse-4
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is horrid! I wish there were shops that didn’t put anything out til December. I would shop there instead.
August 28th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
I’m with you on this one—though with “Crypticon” (horror movie convention) coming up a couple weeks from now, I find the Halloween stuff pretty exciting.
August 28th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nope, not yet, please
August 28th, 2024
