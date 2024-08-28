Previous
Noooooooooooooo. Too Early by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3035

Noooooooooooooo. Too Early

The autumnal and Halloween crap is already out on display and Christmas crap is being got ready.

It's effing August for Pete's sake!!!
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh that is horrid! I wish there were shops that didn’t put anything out til December. I would shop there instead.
August 28th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
I’m with you on this one—though with “Crypticon” (horror movie convention) coming up a couple weeks from now, I find the Halloween stuff pretty exciting.
August 28th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nope, not yet, please
August 28th, 2024  
