Photo 3036
Lego Geeks
They were in a cabinet in the National Museum of Computing which is in the grounds of Bletchley Park.
Interesting museum, if you're into that sort of thing. He was in his element
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
Perfect way to put a little bit of whimsy into what would be to me a very boring subject. I like the composition. And the reflections
August 29th, 2024
