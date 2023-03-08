Previous
Ignition Point by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Ignition Point

Just before ignition the tip of a match begins to melt and smoke, that's the time to press the shutter. Failed on 32/35 attempts, but on a plus side, I didn't burn down the house!
8th March 2023

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 8th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, you did well!
March 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Well timed!
March 8th, 2023  
