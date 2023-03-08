Sign up
166 / 365
Ignition Point
Just before ignition the tip of a match begins to melt and smoke, that's the time to press the shutter. Failed on 32/35 attempts, but on a plus side, I didn't burn down the house!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th March 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-depth
,
sorry you have another match to look at i really couldn't decide!!
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, you did well!
March 8th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Well timed!
March 8th, 2023
