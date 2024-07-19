Previous
Norfolk Broad Windmill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
240 / 365

Norfolk Broad Windmill

19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely! May be visiting there when we are in the Moho in a weeks time
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise