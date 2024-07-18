Sign up
239 / 365
239 / 365
Pass the Pigs
How I record my score when we play. And as I NEVER win, I've taken the liberty to get to over 100 with the final throw of a trotter ( a hoofer in Pigmania)
You can also see I don't cheat, as I cannot add up and I actually won three throws earlier!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th July 2024 10:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
