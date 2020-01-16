Previous
Another beautiful sunrise this morning by 365anne
Photo 1352

Another beautiful sunrise this morning

16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Wendy ace
It is a gorgeous sunrise and I like that there is some detail in the foreground.
January 16th, 2020  
