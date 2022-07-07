Previous
Chaos in the sky- by 365projectclmutlow
Chaos in the sky-

I took this down at our lakefront where seagulls gather, just as the sun was setting. With a slow shutter and slight movement I managed to capture this
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
16% complete

Dianne
Beautiful.
July 7th, 2023  
