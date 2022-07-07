Sign up
Chaos in the sky-
I took this down at our lakefront where seagulls gather, just as the sun was setting. With a slow shutter and slight movement I managed to capture this
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
62
photos
25
followers
25
following
16% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd July 2022 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Beautiful.
July 7th, 2023
