Previous
166 / 365
Poppies
These poppies were looking pretty in my garden but a storm was coming so I thought I'd save them from being battered and picked them and then see if I could capture a nice photo of them.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
3
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
