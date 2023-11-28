Previous
Bottle Brush

I captured this vibrant Callistemon Red Cluster (commonly known as bottle brush) while out for a walk and testing out my new cell phone's ability to take photos, I was quite impressed.
Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
