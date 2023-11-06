Previous
Vase of Flowers by 365projectclmutlow
167 / 365

Vase of Flowers

A selection of blooms from my garden that I took photos of in various ways, this one is using ICM, I think in a round motion
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Christine Louise

Diana ace
That looks lovely, such a beautiful colour combination and effect.
November 6th, 2023  
Wylie ace
I do like this, lovely and colourful
November 6th, 2023  
