Droplets a plenty by 365projectclmutlow
171 / 365

Droplets a plenty

My life is still pretty busy at the moment and not getting alot of time for photgraphy but when I spotted this opening poppy head covered with droplets in the garden and thought I'd try getting a closeup with my phone. Was pretty happy with it.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
46% complete

Babs ace
Wonderful close up fav
December 14th, 2023  
