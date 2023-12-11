Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
Droplets a plenty
My life is still pretty busy at the moment and not getting alot of time for photgraphy but when I spotted this opening poppy head covered with droplets in the garden and thought I'd try getting a closeup with my phone. Was pretty happy with it.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details
Babs
ace
Wonderful close up fav
December 14th, 2023
