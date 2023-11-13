Previous
Spider in the house by 365projectclmutlow
168 / 365

Spider in the house

I'm afraid I found this spider residing in my house and of course I had to attempt to capture a photo of it. I haven't had the heart yet to send it packing but it's going to have to happen very soon.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful spider. It needs a bit of a leg wax though
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise