46 / 365
All Dressed Up
This lovely little girl was with her mum and grandmother at steam punk dress up photoshop I was lucky to get to go to. She was such a sweet little girl. I thought an old fashioned sepia look would suit her outfit
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
