Blossom Waves by 365projectclmutlow
48 / 365

Blossom Waves

A sideways wavy movement of the camera produced this ICM photo from a bank of plants, some with blossoms
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Christine Louise

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice ICM, makes a lovely abstract
June 23rd, 2023  
