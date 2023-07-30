Previous
Rose with a Golden Glow by 365projectclmutlow
Rose with a Golden Glow

I was going through my photos trying to delete some to make some space on my hard drive and came across this photo that I took a couple of years ago, I couldn't delete it without sharing it first
30th July 2023

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
July 30th, 2023  
