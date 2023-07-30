Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Rose with a Golden Glow
I was going through my photos trying to delete some to make some space on my hard drive and came across this photo that I took a couple of years ago, I couldn't delete it without sharing it first
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
85
photos
30
followers
27
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Wylie
ace
beautiful macro world
July 30th, 2023
