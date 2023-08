Tui amongst the Cherry Bossom Tree

When my cherry blossom trees bursts into bloom, the Tūī's come from miles around and enjoy the nectar. They can be very bossy as to who is allowed into the tree with them and there can be a lot of noise. It was a bit difficult getting a clear shot as this one was very busy flitting around in the tree.

The Tūī is native to NZ, it's feathers are gorgeous blue, green and bronze