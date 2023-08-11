Previous
Eclectus Parrot by 365projectclmutlow
Eclectus Parrot

Another bird from the wild life sanctuary. Queensland has such lovely vibrant coloured birds
Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos.
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous
August 11th, 2023  
