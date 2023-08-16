Previous
Wax Eye Amonst the Blossoms by 365projectclmutlow
102 / 365

Wax Eye Amonst the Blossoms

I'm pleased that the rain cleared for a bit this afternoon and the birds were able to visit the cherry blossoms. I managed to capture this little Wax Eye amongst the blooms, no easy task as the flitter around very quickly.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
August 16th, 2023  
julia ace
Sweet shot
August 16th, 2023  
