Crashing Wave by 365projectclmutlow
113 / 365

Crashing Wave

I enjoy watching waves crash, especially when the off shore wind is creating a back spray. I captured this on one of my trips to the beach and just got around to editing some of them.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of the power of the ocean, I love the back spray.
August 27th, 2023  
