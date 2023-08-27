Sign up
113 / 365
Crashing Wave
I enjoy watching waves crash, especially when the off shore wind is creating a back spray. I captured this on one of my trips to the beach and just got around to editing some of them.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the power of the ocean, I love the back spray.
August 27th, 2023
