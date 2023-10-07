Previous
Tui feeding by 365projectclmutlow
154 / 365

Tui feeding

The Kowhai tree is flowering at the moment and the Tui's love feeding on them. I capture this one hanging on tight upside down enjoying the nectar
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
42% complete

Photo Details

