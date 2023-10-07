Sign up
Tui feeding
The Kowhai tree is flowering at the moment and the Tui's love feeding on them. I capture this one hanging on tight upside down enjoying the nectar
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
