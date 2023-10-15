Previous
Light at the end of the tunnel
160 / 365

Light at the end of the tunnel

I have been away for the weekend and unable to upload photos, so have a bit of catching up to do. I used a slow shutter speed as we drove through a tunnel and likes the effect of the light at the end of the tunnel
15th October 2023

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
43% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
October 15th, 2023  
