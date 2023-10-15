Sign up
160 / 365
Light at the end of the tunnel
I have been away for the weekend and unable to upload photos, so have a bit of catching up to do. I used a slow shutter speed as we drove through a tunnel and likes the effect of the light at the end of the tunnel
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
160
photos
37
followers
31
following
43% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
October 15th, 2023
