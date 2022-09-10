Sign up
Photo 1899
Chillingham Castle, Northumberland
In 1298 King Edward I stayed here on his way to the Battle of Falkirk where he defeated William Wallace. In 1344 the castle was granted a licence to crenelate, and additionally the towers were added. It has changed little since.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
12
1
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
10th September 2022 12:46pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
chillingham castle
bkb in the city
What a great piece of history. I like the Canon as well
September 10th, 2022
