Chillingham Castle, Northumberland by 365projectmaxine
Chillingham Castle, Northumberland

In 1298 King Edward I stayed here on his way to the Battle of Falkirk where he defeated William Wallace. In 1344 the castle was granted a licence to crenelate, and additionally the towers were added. It has changed little since.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
bkb in the city
What a great piece of history. I like the Canon as well
September 10th, 2022  
