Berwick-upon-Tweed by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1900

Berwick-upon-Tweed

This was taken from the pier that leads to the lighthouse. It extends for about half a mile into the harbour mouth, and seemed a popular place to perambulate on a Sunday morning.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
