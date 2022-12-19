Previous
Next
Footpath by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2000

Footpath

There are footpaths like this around where I live. The dry stone walls are very typical of the area.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise