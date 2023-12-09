Previous
The Shambles by 365projectmaxine
The Shambles

Cobbled streets and Medieval over-hanging timber framed-buildings. I had to be there relatively early as it is normally teeming with people
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Beautiful pov - wonderfully quant
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to see this Dickensian looking street and its overhanging buildings .. I hope there is no Scrooge lurching around there this Christmas !
December 10th, 2023  
