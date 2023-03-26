Sign up
218 / 365
Rainbow Pink #4
Did I make it in time for Easter? HAHA
This was an Easter gift from my mother in law the grandkids love it.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
219
photos
47
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th March 2023 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Mallory
ace
This is too fun! :)
March 27th, 2023
Jo
creative idea
March 27th, 2023
