Previous
Next
Single Subject April 5th by 365projectorgchristine
228 / 365

Single Subject April 5th

Over the years I gave these eggs to my mother, if you notice the one had a Humpty Dumpty adventure, however this one is still sitting on the wall. Lol
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam ace
I am glad that humpty could be put back together. They are beautiful works of art.
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise