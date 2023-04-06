Sign up
229 / 365
Single Subject April 5th
Eggs in my mother's home.
Today is moving day for her as she no longer can care for helpself alone - it's a sad day for me, however she is excited about leaving and moving to a board and care home with people around. So all is good.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
