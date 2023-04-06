Previous
Single Subject April 5th by 365projectorgchristine
229 / 365

Single Subject April 5th

Eggs in my mother's home.
Today is moving day for her as she no longer can care for helpself alone - it's a sad day for me, however she is excited about leaving and moving to a board and care home with people around. So all is good.
