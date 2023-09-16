Sign up
Previous
Photo 393
Shadow
"Shadows are the ones who rejoice the most at the sunrise, because there is no shadow in the darkness! The shadow is only the daughter of the light."
I was playing with filters try to create a piece of artwork.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th September 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
home appreciation
