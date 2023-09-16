Previous
Shadow by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 393

Shadow

"Shadows are the ones who rejoice the most at the sunrise, because there is no shadow in the darkness! The shadow is only the daughter of the light."
I was playing with filters try to create a piece of artwork.
16th September 2023

Photo Details

