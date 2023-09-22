Sign up
Previous
Photo 399
Reaching for the heavens
"This is how it feels Reachin' for heaven
And this is how it feels Kissin' the sky
This is what it means Touching forever"
lyrics from Reachin' for Heaven
This is a plant my mother in law gave us 20 years when we moved into our home
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
490
photos
72
followers
84
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st September 2023 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home appreciation
