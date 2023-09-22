Previous
Reaching for the heavens by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 399

Reaching for the heavens

"This is how it feels Reachin' for heaven
And this is how it feels Kissin' the sky
This is what it means Touching forever"
lyrics from Reachin' for Heaven

This is a plant my mother in law gave us 20 years when we moved into our home
22nd September 2023

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
109% complete

