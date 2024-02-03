Previous
Love is in the photography by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 531

Love is in the photography

"I'm cold as ice, but in the right hands, I'll melt"
Unknown
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this big icicle, great quote too.
February 3rd, 2024  
Pammy Joy
Very nice
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise